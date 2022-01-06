Unpaused: Naya Safar: Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary & others to star in anthology sequel; Out on 21 Jan.

In 2020, Amazon Prime Video treated us with Unpaused - an anthology of five short stories revolving around the change brought about by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The five stories were about survival, love, hope and human bonds in a world that was brought down to its knees due to the virus. Taking a leaf from that, the anthology's sequel is all set to return this month with five new filmmakers bringing five new stories.

Titled Unpaused: Naya Safar, the anthology sequel will showcase five unique stories that provide a window into how the Covid-19 pandemic changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship will be brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule.

This time around, an ensemble cast starring Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others will feature across the five stories. The anthology will begin streaming from 21 January, 2022.

The short films in the anthology include:

Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan.

The Couple directed by Nupur Asthana; starring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan; starring Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

War Room directed by Ayappa KM; starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande.

Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

Well, we cannot wait to see what Unpaused: Naya Safar will have in store for us.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda 'Xpress will make you go 'Howzzat'; WATCH first look