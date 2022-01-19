Unpaused: Naya Safar title track revolves around gratitude and new beginnings

The makers of the upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' unveiled its title track 'Naya Safar' on Wednesday.

Composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir, the song portrays the emotions of hope and positivity. Amit Mishra has gone behind the mic for the number that also features a rap by Shaikhspeare.

The song traverses the path of soft rock, rap and electronically synthesized sounds. Talking about the song, composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, said, "The song 'Naya Safar' revolves around the theme of gratitude and new beginnings. There are times in our lives when we feel everything is lost, there is nowhere to go and so on. But we must remember our inner strength and tenacity together is the driving force that makes us face all the hurdles and move ahead as a winner."

"'Naya Safar' is a song that acts as a motivation and fills the hearts of the listeners with rejuvenated hope and positivity to not let anything bog them down. Kausar Munir's lyrics beautifully express the spirit and essence, while Amit Mishra has done complete justice with his vocals. Shaikhspeare's rap too has added another element to the song. We hope listeners will enjoy 'Naya Safar'".

'Unpaused: Naya Safar' showcases five unique stories that provide a window into hope, positivity and new beginnings, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship - sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth).

Prime Video members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' on January 21.

