Unpaused: Naya Safar Trailer: Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary’s stories promise hope and triumph

The COVID-19 pandemic had affected millions of lives and had shown us a different perspective of life. While the pandemic is still on, we have somehow learnt to deal with it. And after the overwhelming success of Unpaused based on the COVID-19 lockdown, its sequel Unpaused: Naya Safar is now set to capture the raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship in the form of a heartwarming anthology. Starring an ensemble cast of Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, Unpaused: Naya Safar brings five unique stories by filmmakers Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule.

Interestingly, the makers released the trailer of the series and each story in the anthology highlights how the pandemic has changed us. In fact, Unpaused: Naya Safar is a heartfelt reminder that there is always light at the end of a dark tunnel, as beautifully depicted in the trailer. Brimming with love and positivity, the anthology urges us to embrace new beginnings with the start of this New Year. While it is an intriguing trailer, it has indeed left us wanting for more. Talking about the short films in the anthology, the short film Teen Tigada, which is directed by Ruchir Arun features Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan. The second short film The Couple is helmed by Nupur Asthana and stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Next in the anthology is Gond Ke Laddu directed by Shikha Makan and features Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran. The anthology also has War Room directed by Ayappa KM, starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande. Lastly it has Vaikunth which is helmed by Nagraj Manjule and features Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari in the lead. Unpaused: Naya Safar is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 21, 2022.

