‘Unpaused Naya Safar’ Twitter Review: Netizens hail second season; Call it ‘refreshing and heartwarming’

The sequel to the 2020 anthology Unpaused has returned with the title, Unpaused Naya Safar on Amazon Prime. The web series follows the same route as its prequel - 5 filmmakers, 5 riveting short stories and set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unpaused Naya Safar largely leans towards the second wave, which was even more deadly for India than the first. The web series gives classic insights of work from home life, COVID-19 war room, among others.

As soon as Unpaused Naya Safar started streaming on the OTT platform, netizens binge-watched the whole series and got ready with their verdicts on Twitter. They gave thumbs-up to the series and gave really good reviews regarding the cast, storyline, etc. One user wrote, “#UnpausedNayaSafar the second season of #Unpaused, like its name, is a refreshing and heartwarming take on the theme of the pandemic in its second wave and how people are facing it head on, and with a lot more courage, grit and fearlessness, and with more humanity and kindness.”

Another wrote, “Overwhelmed, stunned, astonished and teary-eyed. deeply impacting anthology. indispensable watch. Grand salute 2 entire team. Especially 2 teen tigada and vaikunth. #unpaused nayasafwar.”

See some of tweets here:

Unpaused Naya Safar stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saqib Saleem, Neena Kulkarni, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma and Nagraj Manjule in pivotal roles.

Previously, the title track of Unpaused Naya Safar has also garnered appreciation from the fans. Song ‘Naya Safar’ was composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar and lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir. The song portrays the emotions of hope and positivity.

