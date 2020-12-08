Unpaused Trailer: Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah’s stories promise love, hope & 2nd chances

The trailer of Gulshan Devaiah, Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Ratna Pathak Shah starrer Unpaused seems to be promising and intriguing.

The multi-starrer film Unpaused is all set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 18. It is an upcoming anthology which includes five short films directed by Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj & DK. The web film has been shot during unprecedented times. It features Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher and Komal Chhabria.

The makers have now released the trailer of Unpaused and it promises to be an interesting film. It is a lockdown-themed film which focuses on love, promises, hopes and second chances. The trailer showcases how all the characters, from various age groups and different walks of life, are trying to get adjusted to the new normal. And amid the pandemic, how they are trying to deal with various things in life. It also shows how the characters move on with their lives when everything looks uncertain.

The first short film titled Glitch is directed by Raj & DK and it features Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. The second short film titled Apartment is directed by Nikkhil Advani and it features Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh. The third one titled Rat A Tat features Rinku Rajguru, Lillete Dubey and it has been helmed by Tannishtha. The fourth film is Vishaanu which has been directed by Avinash Arun and it stars Abhishek Banerjee and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles. The last and the final one is Chaand Mubarak which has been directed by Nitya Mehra. It features Ratna Pathak Shah and Shardul Bharadwaj in lead roles.

Credits :YouTube

