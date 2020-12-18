  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Unpaused Twitter Review: Netizens are impressed with Richa Chadha's anthology drama; Call it 'realistic'

An anthology of five short films titled Unpaused has been released today and the netizens have given a thumbs up to it. Check out their reactions below.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: December 18, 2020 11:40 pm
Richa ChadhaUnpaused Twitter Review: Netizens are impressed with Richa Chadha's anthology drama; Call it 'realistic'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After months of teasing, Unpaused has been finally released today on an OTT platform and the anthology is receiving much love and appreciation from everyone owing to its unique storyline and realistic plot. It is an anthology of five short films that resonates with our lives during the coronavirus pandemic and our hopes for a better tomorrow. Filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Raj-DK, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware have shown five heartfelt stories of hope, friendship, survival and aspirations. Notably, netizens have also loved the recently released anthology and are all praises for it.

Soon after its release, #UnpausedOnPrime has been trending on Twitter with the netizens sharing their views about it. Most of them have loved the film and said that it is a must-watch this year. One of the Twitter users wrote, “The first story of #Unpaused with @gulshandevaiahand @SaiyamiKher is so heartwarming. Felt so good and worried because of the future they showed. Anyways I love Saiyami's voice.”

Moreover, another one said,“#UnpausedOnPrime  Glitch-Raj&DK flavourSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFireFirst & BEST of the lot, the next 3 short's never really connected or worked for me,Last 1 was Ok-ish watchable as it has Ratna Pathak Shah who carries it so well, overall average fare shot in pandemic anthology shorts abt Pandemic.”

On the other hand, a netizen writes, “Finished watching #UnpausedOnPrime !!!I want each and every story to have a separate film on it. The best 1:53:23 of 2020.Among the 5, Chaand mubarak is the best one! Kudos to #NityaMehra and her team! Continue...@PrimeVideoIN.”

“#UnpausedOnPrime The Hindi anthology of 5 shorts does work collectively, irrespective of each plot standing at different point of the spectrum. Flawless performances from every single person casted makes the 2 hour worth a watch. The latter half of the anthology hold you close,” tweets another user.

Take a look at the tweets below:

The first film titled Glitch has been directed by Raj & DK. Featuring Gulshan Deviah and Saiyami Kher, this short talks about living in a futuristic world with Covid-19 still looming large. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Apartment stars Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. The three other stories titled Rat – A – Tat, Vishaanu and Chaand Mubarak have been directed by Tannishtha, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra respectively.

Also Read: Unpaused Trailer: Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah’s stories promise love, hope & 2nd chances

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Amid COVID 19 pandemic, Raj & DK discuss difference between shooting Unpaused & The Family Man
EXCLUSIVE: Tannishtha Chatterjee on bringing together a quirky duo of Lilette Dubey, Rinku Rajguru in Unpaused
Unpaused Review: Hope, survival & aspirations amidst Covid 19, don't miss this heartachingly good anthology
Prakash Jha is already prepping for Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 3 despite backlash
Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan set to dabble in politics with Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover in high octane drama
EXCLUSIVE: Vevek Upadyay REVEALS the reason for making Pravasi: A Migrants Tale; Says ‘I felt for labourers’
close