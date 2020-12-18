Unpaused Twitter Review: Netizens are impressed with Richa Chadha's anthology drama; Call it 'realistic'

An anthology of five short films titled Unpaused has been released today and the netizens have given a thumbs up to it. Check out their reactions below.

After months of teasing, Unpaused has been finally released today on an OTT platform and the anthology is receiving much love and appreciation from everyone owing to its unique storyline and realistic plot. It is an anthology of five short films that resonates with our lives during the coronavirus pandemic and our hopes for a better tomorrow. Filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Raj-DK, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware have shown five heartfelt stories of hope, friendship, survival and aspirations. Notably, netizens have also loved the recently released anthology and are all praises for it.

Soon after its release, #UnpausedOnPrime has been trending on Twitter with the netizens sharing their views about it. Most of them have loved the film and said that it is a must-watch this year. One of the Twitter users wrote, “The first story of #Unpaused with @gulshandevaiahand @SaiyamiKher is so heartwarming. Felt so good and worried because of the future they showed. Anyways I love Saiyami's voice.”

Moreover, another one said,“#UnpausedOnPrime Glitch-Raj&DK flavourSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFireFirst & BEST of the lot, the next 3 short's never really connected or worked for me,Last 1 was Ok-ish watchable as it has Ratna Pathak Shah who carries it so well, overall average fare shot in pandemic anthology shorts abt Pandemic.”

On the other hand, a netizen writes, “Finished watching #UnpausedOnPrime !!!I want each and every story to have a separate film on it. The best 1:53:23 of 2020.Among the 5, Chaand mubarak is the best one! Kudos to #NityaMehra and her team! Continue...@PrimeVideoIN.”

“#UnpausedOnPrime The Hindi anthology of 5 shorts does work collectively, irrespective of each plot standing at different point of the spectrum. Flawless performances from every single person casted makes the 2 hour worth a watch. The latter half of the anthology hold you close,” tweets another user.

Take a look at the tweets below:

#UnpausedOnPrime Nikkhil Advani & Avinash Arun nail it — Ashwini Kulkarni (@ashwiniz) December 18, 2020

I’m so happy there’s a realistic movie on the entire 2020 crisis. #UnpausedOnPrime looks absolutely fantastic. Has to be on the top of everyone’s watch list. @PrimeVideoIn — aniel-ani(@ani_royal007) December 10, 2020

#UnpausedOnPrime lovely movie. Beautifully depicted the subtle nuances of life in Covid. — Sritama Chaudhuri (@Sritama_speaks) December 18, 2020

One of the best story based on pandemic lockdown in India. To be fact 1st story out of 4 is useless but other stories you can relate easily. Nice piece of narration @nitya_mehra #Unpaused #UnpausedOnPrime #AmazonPrimeVideo — Ronit Jit (@jitronit) December 18, 2020

The first story of #Unpaused with @gulshandevaiah and @SaiyamiKher is so heartwarming. Felt so good and worried because of the future they showed. Anyways I love Saiyami's voice.@PrimeVideoIN #UnpausedOnPrime — | P SHAW Fan Club (@vishwaskverma) December 17, 2020

#UnpausedOnPrime amazing an 5 short stories by 5 brilliant directors and a superb cast for each story

Kudos @SaiyamiKher @gulshandevaiah @vyas_sumeet @RichaChadha @nowitsabhi and the rest of the cast and crew for a very good film...Kudos @PrimeVideoIN for baking good content — Hardik Sheth (@shethhardik007) December 18, 2020

#Unpaused is a 5 story anthology focusing on Love, Loneliness, Friendship, Despair during the Pandemic and Lockdown.

5 directors , 5 good stories and 1 film which is relevant and well shot with an amazing cast. #UnpausedOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Qp2PEGU1Ah — Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) December 18, 2020

The first film titled Glitch has been directed by Raj & DK. Featuring Gulshan Deviah and Saiyami Kher, this short talks about living in a futuristic world with Covid-19 still looming large. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Apartment stars Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. The three other stories titled Rat – A – Tat, Vishaanu and Chaand Mubarak have been directed by Tannishtha, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra respectively.

Also Read: Unpaused Trailer: Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Ratna Pathak Shah’s stories promise love, hope & 2nd chances

