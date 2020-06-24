Unsolved Mysteries Trailer: Reboot version of the series returns with spine chilling stories

The series comes from the producers of the highly popular series, Stranger Things. Netflix is promising that the upcoming series will have elements like supernatural, UFO mysteries and more.

Netflix has released the much-awaited trailer of its reboot version of Unsolved Mysteries. The trailer sees people talk about the various cases that left them in a state of shock which never saw the culprit being caught. The series comes from the producers of the highly popular series, Stranger Things. Netflix is promising that the upcoming series will have elements like supernatural, UFO mysteries and more. The series titled Unsolved Mysteries will release its first six episodes on July 1. The trailer is generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and viewers of Netflix.

The series will reportedly feature stories not only from the United States, but also from foreign land. As per media reports, one of the episodes, from the series will be titled, Berkshire’s UFO. The title hints that the show will try to solve the mystery of the other worldly elements as well. This episode features the story behind the 1969 UFO spotting in Berkshire County. The original series of the same titled was reportedly broadcasted from the year, 1987 to 2010. The fans and viewers of Netflix are very excited about this series as it will feature human as well as inhuman culprits which were never caught and brought to justice.

Check out the trailer:

The trailer of Unsolved Mysteries sees how some people who were attached to the mysteries never wanted the cases to go cold and be left unsolved. Many of these people wanted the authorities to keep digging in the spine-chilling mysteries, but much to their disappointment, many such cases were closed.

(ALSO READ: Lucifer 5's release date gets leaked and deleted; Fans troll Netflix for messing up the announcement)

Credits :youtube

Share your comment ×