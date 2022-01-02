UP10TION evoke many emotions with their powerful choreography and vocals in ‘Crazy About You’ teaser

On January 2, UP10TION released the second music video teaser for the title song 'Crazy About You' of the 10th mini album 'Novella' through the official social media handles. The emotional electric guitar instrumental', which was first shown through the teaser video, and the orchestra with rising emotions, created a dramatic atmosphere and focused attention at once.

Then, at the end of the video, Hwanhee's mournful and mature voice, who shouts 'I'm crazy about you', leaves a strong impression and raises listeners' expectations. UP10TION, who showed a strong performance in each album, showed a faint winter man's atmosphere in the pre-promotion of the new album. .

In particular, the lovely eyes of the members looking at someone with a smile tickle the heart of the viewer and stimulate the love. Then, through the burning picture that appeared at the end of the teaser video, it is implied that it is a scene that recalls beautiful memories like a dream, raising curiosity about the main story. It will be released on January 3rd.

UP10TION is a South Korean boy band formed by TOP Media in 2015. The group consists of ten members: Jinhoo, Kuhn, Kogyeol, Lee Jin Hyuk, Bitto, Kim Woo Seok, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Hwanhee and Xiao. The group debuted with their first extended play ‘Top Secret’. In 2017, they made their Japanese debut with ‘EP ID’. On June 14, 2021, Up10tion returned with their second studio album ‘Connection’ and its lead single ‘Spin Off’.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.