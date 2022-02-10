UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok confirms solo comeback with new music

Singer and actor Kim Woo Seok is officially making a comeback as a soloist! The UP10TION member’s agency, TOP Media, confirmed with a media outlet on February 9, sharing that Kim Woo Seok will be returning with a new song. The agency shared, “Kim Woo Seok will make a comeback with a new song. We are currently working on the postproduction of the new album.”

After making his solo debut in 2020 with the EP ‘1ST DESIRE (GREED)’, Kim Woo Seok bagged the New K-Wave Voice Award at the 4th Soribada Best K-Music Awards later that year. In February 2021, he released his second EP, ‘2ND DESIRE (TASTY)’, becoming the first UP10TION member to get a music show win with the title track, ‘Sugar’. The upcoming release will be Kim Woo Seok’s first release as a soloist following his second EP in 2021.

Kim Woo Seok first debuted in 2015 as a part of the ten-member group UP10TION. In 2019, along with fellow UP10TION member Lee Jinhyuk, he went on to participate in Mnet’s group survival program, ‘Produce X 101’. Kim Woo Seok placed second in the final episode, securing him a debut as part of the boy group X1 in August 2019, with the EP ‘Emergency: Quantum Leap’.

The artist was most recently seen in the tvN drama ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’, which aired its final episode on February 6, 2022. Joining actors Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seungyeon, and more in the series, Kim Woo Seok played the role of Nam Do Yoon. As his recent work was in the acting sphere, anticipation is high for Kim Woo Seok’s upcoming song. Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Bae Doona to return to Hollywood for Netflix movie by Justice League & Wonder Woman’s Zack Snyder