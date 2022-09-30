UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and Kim Bo Ra confirmed as leads for upcoming romance drama

Kim Woo Seok is expected to lead the drama with a passionate romance with a 20-year-old granddaughter who lost her grandmother as Baek Woo Hyun, a faceless cafe owner in 'Finland Papa' which is a 6-part drama based on the novel of the same name.The story revolves around a cafe where people who have been hurt by their family gather and act as a 'fake family'.

In the meantime, Kim Woo Seok has shown stable acting skills by taking on the role of 20-year-old Lee Hyun-jin in the JTBC drama 'Twenty-Twenty', and has challenged himself in the drama as Nam Do Yoon in the tvN drama 'Immortal'. He also did not neglect his main job as a singer. This year, Kim Woo Seok released his 3rd album '3RD DESIRE [Reve]', and recently successfully completed solo fan meetings at home and abroad.