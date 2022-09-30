UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and Kim Bo Ra confirmed as leads for upcoming romance drama
UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok and Kim Bo Ra will be leading the upcoming drama ‘Finland Papa’.
Kim Woo Seok is expected to lead the drama with a passionate romance with a 20-year-old granddaughter who lost her grandmother as Baek Woo Hyun, a faceless cafe owner in 'Finland Papa' which is a 6-part drama based on the novel of the same name.The story revolves around a cafe where people who have been hurt by their family gather and act as a 'fake family'.
In the meantime, Kim Woo Seok has shown stable acting skills by taking on the role of 20-year-old Lee Hyun-jin in the JTBC drama 'Twenty-Twenty', and has challenged himself in the drama as Nam Do Yoon in the tvN drama 'Immortal'. He also did not neglect his main job as a singer. This year, Kim Woo Seok released his 3rd album '3RD DESIRE [Reve]', and recently successfully completed solo fan meetings at home and abroad.
Kim Bo Ra takes on the lead role of 'Lee Yuri' in the drama. Kim Bo Ra is expected to show off her delicate emotional acting that goes back and forth between sadness and laughter in the role of 'Lee Yuri'. Kim Bo Ra is a South Korean actress. She gained recognition for her role in the hit drama ‘Sky Castle’ (2018). She started her career as a child when she was in the film ‘For Horowitz’ (2006), and has since been in the dramas and films ‘Jungle Fish 2’ (2010), ‘Bel Ami’ (2013), ‘Glamorous Temptation’ (2015), and others.
