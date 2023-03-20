UP10TION’s Lee Hwan Hee Parts Ways With TOP Media following withdrawal from Boys Planet survival show

The morning of March 20 came as yet another disappointment for UP10TION fans HONEY10 after TOP Media issued an official statement announcing that they will not be renewing their exclusive contract with Lee Hwan Hee.

Read the detailed statement below:

‘Hello, This is TOP Media.

We sincerely thank all the fans who love UP10TION.

The exclusive contract of UP10TION member Hwan Hee concluded on March 20, who has been with the agency since his debut in September 2015.

We have mutually agreed to terminate our contract following the expiration of the exclusive contract after careful discussion with Lee Hwan Hee.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Lee Hwan Hee, who added musical strength to each album as UP10TION's main vocalist, and we will continue to encourage him to promote himself as a great artist in the future.

We once again express our sincere gratitude to fans who wholeheartedly supported Lee Hwan Hee until now.’

About UP10TION

UP10TION debuted as a 10-member boy group on September 10, 2015, under TOP Media. TOP Media announced on February 28, 2023, Kuhn, Kogyeo, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, and now Hwan Hee has ended their exclusive contracts with TOP Media but will remain band members. It was announced last month by TOP Media that Lee Jin Hyuk's exclusive contract with them has ended and, he will be leaving the band. Kim Woo Seok though will not be involved in UP10TION’s future activities, as the singer has ceased his activities in the boy band since launching his solo music career and is scheduled to make a comeback in April. According to the agency, the boy band will remain a seven-member group, with the five above-mentioned members and Hwan Hee leaving the agency.

Lee Hwan Hee appeared on Mnet's idol survival show ‘Boys Planet’ with fellow UP10TION member Lee Dong Yeol. Due to health issues, Lee Hwan Hee left the show earlier this month. He received a doctor's diagnosis stating that he could not engage in strenuous activities at this time. However, he was upset with his withdrawal and took to social media to address it. While Lee Dong Yeol will continue on the survival show, he is currently ranked 40th out of 52 contestants saved in the fifth episode.

We wish the best for Lee Hwan Hee and UP10TION members going forward!

