UP10TION’s Xiao and Hwanhee reportedly joining Mnet’s Boys Planet; PENTAGON’s Hui may also enter

According to the reports on 22nd December, UP10TION’s members Xiao and Hwanhee have joined Mnet’s Survival show ‘Boys Planet.’ Earlier, it was reported that PENTAGON’s Hui will also be joining the show.

According to reports, Xiao and Hwanhee have already begun filming for 'Boys Planet.' The group UP10TION's younger members, born in 1998, Xiao and Hwanhee, made their debut in 2015 and were active throughout. They have improved their skills and received recognition in numerous fields after making their debut for seven years.

In the past, UP10TION members Kim Woo Suk and Lee Jin Hyuk appeared in Mnet’s ‘ProduceX101,’ and expanded their scope to singers and actors. Fans are already anticipating what Xiao and Hwanhee will deliver.

PENTAGON’s Hui to also join Boys Planet

As previously reported, PENTAGON’s leader Hui will also appear on Mnet's survival program ‘Boys Planet.’ Hui started filming for his appearance on the show as a participant. In response, Hui's management agency CUBE Entertainment stated that they could not confirm or deny his appearance on the program.

Boys Planet

During the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 11, 2021, Mnet announced that Boys Planet, the male equivalent of Girls Planet 999, will be arriving in 2022. In a later statement, Mnet made it clear that they will accept applications from prospective participants between December 11, 2021, and February 11, 2022.

Mnet formally announced on June 25, 2022, that they would be airing Boys Planet in the first half of 2023. The production team chose to prolong the application time even though they had already started taking applications from potential applicants. Any male born before January 1, 2009, is eligible to participate in the global auditions, which will be open from June 27 through August 21, regardless of nationality, agency affiliation, or prior musical experience.

Thousands of people from 84 countries and regions submitted applications for the open recruitment that ended last August, and 229 domestic and foreign management companies also participated in the open recruitment. The first broadcast will take place on February 2, 2023, at 8 PM KST.