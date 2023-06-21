ZEROBASEONE shares schedule for awaited debut mini album Youth in the Shade

The countdown to ZEROBASEONE's debut has begun. On June 21 at 12:00 PM KST, ZEROBASEONE published the promotional calendar for their debut album, Youth in the Shade, on their official social media accounts. From July 26 to July 5, ZEROBASEONE will, in accordance with the promotional calendar, present three distinct versions of concept photos sequentially.

The music video teaser, along with the album sampler, track list, and title poster, will be out on July 6 and 9 to set the mood for the debut. They will debut their new song on stage and broadcast their debut show, ZEROBASEONE DEBUT SHOW, on Mnet on the day of their debut album's release at 8:00 p.m. KST. ZEROBASEONE 'Youth in the Shade' is an album that contains the young people of this period, the magnificence of splendid youth and the flimsiness behind it.

ZEROBASEONE confirmed their appearances on tvN's Amazing Saturday, which is scheduled to air next month, according to the agency WAKEONE on June 20. ZEROBASEONE is a K-POP boy band from the fifth generation that was formed as a result of the selection of prominent creators from 184 nations and regions through Mnet's Boys Planet. This is the first time that all nine members have appeared on a variety show. They also made their debut on the popular variety show Amazing Saturday at the same time, demonstrating that they are popular even before debut. Above all else, ZEROBASEONE is expected to demonstrate a strong sense of teamwork through Amazing Saturday as well as the hidden sense of entertainment that each member possesses. On the other hand, ZEROBASEONE will begin work on their debut album, Youth in the Shade, on the 10th of the following month, just like the team name, which refers to the brilliant beginning of the nine members who were born from zero. For the next two years and six months, he intends to engage in various activities in order to communicate with fans worldwide. They pre-released the film 'Back to ZEROBASE' on May 16 with hints of the album. The US Grammys named them one of the K-pop boy groups to watch this year.

