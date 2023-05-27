Upcoming group ZEROBASEONE to make their debut in THIS month? WAKEONE Entertainment shares response

WAKEONE Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet that ZEROBASEONE is planning to debut in July but the schedule has not yet been set and they will be releasing the teasers soon. This comes after a few months of the group being formed after winning Boys Planet. The group members are Kim Gyuvin, Kim Jiwoong, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Seok Matthew, Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao and Han Yujin.

After launching their Instagram account with an extraordinary subject, ZEROBASEONE amassed one million followers in just six days. ZEROBASEONE is the only K-pop group to reach one million followers in a week, making it the shortest record among them. Moreover, ZEROBASEONE, who showed their most memorable complete presentation at 'KCON JAPAN 2023' held in Japan on May 14th, spoke with 15,000 crowds and got consideration from Japan's top media outlets, who praised them for their incredible performance and vocal skills.

On May 24th, GRAMMYs published an article stating that ZEROBASEONE will be notable in 2023. It was assigned as one of the 11 K-Pop Boy Groups To Watch In 2023. They stated that survival television shows like ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ have become a cultural phenomenon in the Korean music scene, providing inspiration for productions about trainees' activities and new boy groups. Made out of 9 worldwide individuals, ZEROBASEONE was brought into the world through Mnet's 'Boys Planet'. They also talked about the presence the group has even before their debut and that is thanks to the survival show. Their skills were showcased throughout the course of the show. ZEROBASEONE's members have a wide range of skills and talents that enable artistic flexibility and overwhelming stages. This has drawn in countless watchers during the week after week group development process (through 'Boys Planet'), they said, adulating the gifts of the individuals.

The fans are already excited to see them as a group, on-screen and are curious about their musical colors they will be showing in July. Some think it will be fast-paced while others feel it will be a more light-hearted song.

