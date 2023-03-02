Upcoming K-Drama Run Into You starring Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo will premier on this date

‘Run Into You’ is an upcoming Korean drama that is all set to air on May 1. The show was initially given a Wednesday-Thursday slot. The latter has now been changed into a Monday-Tuesday slot. It was initially announced by the producers that the show will premier in January, 2023. Owing to the change in weekly slots, the drama’s premier was put on hold. Recent announcement reveals that viewers will finally get to watch the drama in May this year.

The makers of the show wrote that they would really appreciate it if the message that they are trying to convey by the show is done in the best possible manner. The production team of the show additionally concluded their statement by saying that the show will make people think and look back at their own past relationships. While the show will finally air at the right time in the right time slot it’s timing will also collide with Kim Dong Wook’s other upcoming project ‘Beneficial Fraud’. While Run Into You will air at 9:50 pm KST, Beneficial Fraud will air at 8:50 pm KST.

Run Into You

'Run Into You' follows Yoon Hae Joon (Kim Dong Wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Jin Ki Joo) as they literally get stuck in time. While Hae Joon is trying to find evidence concerning a series of crimes by travelling to the past, Yoon Young is trying to go back in time so that she can stop her parents from getting married. As fate or time would have it, the two find themselves stuck in the year 1987. 'Run Into You' is all set to premiere on its new release date May 1, 2023.

Beneficial Fraud

'Beneficial Fraud' is an upcoming Korean drama starring Kim Dong Wook. The show will premiere on May 29, 2023. The drama will follow an apathetic con artist and a compassionate attorney (Kim Dong Wook) as they navigate their way through each other’s completely different personalities.

The aforementioned shows will greet viewers with some interesting storylines and plot twists. Which amongst the two does better in ratings and viewership is something only time will only or the audience will.

