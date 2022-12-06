Upcoming Kdrama ‘Red Balloon’ unveils new posters, featuring Seo Ji Hye, Hong Soo Hyun and Lee Sang Woo

TV Chosun’s series is a story about four people who attempt to quench their desires and appease their heartbreaks. It will depict the intriguing stories of people who, in an attempt to settle their envy and competition, compare themselves to others, struggle, and achieve their goals. At 9:10 PM KST on December 17, 2022, the drama will make its debut.

The Cast

Jo Eun Gang, who wishes to teach in schools but failed the teaching examination, will be portrayed by Seo Ji Hye. As a result, Jo Eun Gang is now a private instructor. Although she shows a calm appearance, she actually has a very ambitious personality. To accomplish her goal, she will go to any extent.

Actress Hong Soo Hyun as Han Ba Da is a married woman who works as a jewellery designer. She was about to give up on her marriage as her parents went bankrupt right before the wedding. But she then married as her fiance persuaded her to marry him. Because of her mother-in-law, she is seen to be struggling to live her life.

Popular actor Lee Sang Woo will be seen as Go Cha Won who is a dermatologist. He doesn't like his job as he is forced to be a doctor by his parents. Go Cha Won is married to Han Ba Da, and knows that his wife is suffering because of his mother but doesn't know what to do.

Actor Lee Sung Jae will also be seen in the drama as he will play the role of Go Cha Won’s brother-in-law. His character comes from a poor family and is married to a rich wife. He runs a business which is owned by his father-in-law and therefore has no power in the company.