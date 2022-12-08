Upcoming movie ‘Gentleman’ starring Ju Ji Hoon, Park Sung Woong and Choi Sung Eun has released its trailer

The official trailer for the upcoming film ‘Gentleman’ has finally been made public. On December 8, 2022, Wavwe released the new trailer featuring stars such as Ju Ji Hoon , Park Sung Woong and Choi Sung Eun .

Upcoming movie Gentleman is a crime action film which is written and directed by Kim Kyun Won. Featuring talented actors like Ju Ji Hoon, Park Sung Woong and Choi Sung Eun and with its intriguing story, fans are looking forward to watching it. The movie is set to premiere on December 28, 2022.

The Cast

The movie has already generated interest due to its stellar cast. Actor Ju Ji Hoon will play the role of Ji Hyun Soo who is owner of a private detective agency and gets framed for murder. Actress Choi Sung Eun is set to play the role of powerful prosecutor Kim Hwa Jin. And the talented actor Park Sung Woong will be seen as Kwon Do Hun who is a CEO of a major law firm.

Synopsis

In the movie Ji Hyun Soo (Ju Ji Hoon) who is an owner of a private detective agency goes to visit a client who wants to find a pet dog.As he goes to visit the client at a pension, he gets attacked and wakes up only to find out that his client went missing and that he is framed for kidnapping. A car accident occurs during the arrest, and people mistake him for the prosecutor rather than the suspect. In order to find the missing client he begins his search and meets prosecutor Kim Hwa Jin (Choi Sung Eun). As they further investigate they find out that Kwon Do Hun (Park Sung Woong) who is the CEO of a law firm is also involved in the case. It will be interesting to watch how the story unfolds.

‘Gentleman’ will premiere on December 28, 2022!