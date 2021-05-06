Upcoming Netflix film Sweet and Sour starring Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin and f(x)'s Krystal gets teaser debut

A tale of the sweet beginning of love and its bitter end, that is but a matter of time, will greet your screens in the coming month.

With filming beginning in October 2019 and wrapping up in December 2019, Sweet and Sour has made us wait a very long time for release. But wait no more because the movie will be available on Netflix soon, even though it didn't feel real until the first teaser of the movie was released a couple of days ago. The overall story of the movie deals with relationships, emotions and balancing them all with work life. The story revolves around Jang Hyuk, played by Jang Ki Yong, a "manly” boyfriend who shifts from charismatic to cold-hearted as his romantic relationship progresses; his girlfriend Da Eun, played by Chae Soo Bin, who becomes frustrated with challenges in her job as a nurse and her relationship, and Bo Yeong, played by Krystal Jung, a woman who competes for the same corporate position as our male lead and has a love-hate relationship with him.

The release of the teaser has increased the excitement manifold. The words “Check your love’s expiration date” catch attention at once. The teaser promises some very humorous situations with the scene of Jang Ki Yong covering a sleeping Krystal with his jacket and then deciding against it at the last moment.

As the movie name suggests, Jang Hyuk's life is filled with sweet and sour moments while juggling between the two women. Who he ends up with, what changes his heart to take adverse decisions, and the emotional whirlwinds all the characters go through, will all be revealed on June 4, 2021.

Credits :Netflix

