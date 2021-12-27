Upcoming romance music drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ reveals 1st OST lineup

The romance music drama ‘Soundtrack #1’, starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee, is all set to showcase a spectacular line-up, right from the show’s OSTs. On December 27, XANADU Entertainment, in charge of the show’s OSTs, revealed the first set of musicians on board stating that “Kyuhyun, Davichi, Park Bo Ram and Kim Jong Kook will participate in the music."

The label further expressed, “We plan to increase the sense of immersion in the drama by introducing the OSTs one after the other, even before the show broadcasts. The 2nd line-up will also be revealed soon, so please look forward to it.”

Previously titled ‘Why Did You Come To My House?’, ‘Soundtrack #1’ tells the story of two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. As they suddenly end up living together for two weeks, they realise their feelings for each other and their longtime friendship begins to take turns.

The show stars Park Hyung Sik as Han Sun Woo, a charming rookie photographer, and Han So Hee as Lee Eun So, an honest and straightforward lyricist. All set to air in 2022, ‘Soundtrack #1’ is helmed by director Kim Hee Won of ‘Vincenzo’ fame, joined by the writer Chae Yoon, who participated in the drama ‘She Would Never Know’.

‘Soundtrack #1’ is taking an unusual path by releasing its OSTs before the show airs, but by doing so, is expressing its confidence in the high quality of the drama as well as its OSTs.

With excellent musicians Kyuhyun, Davichi, Park Bo Ram and Kim Jong Kook already announced, and more to be revealed, ‘Soundtrack #1’ is also expected to gain immense popularity.