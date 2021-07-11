Upcoming SBS drama Red Sky starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Yoo Jung completes script reading

Cast of "Red Sky" shows explosive chemistry from the first script reading.

SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama Red Sky has released pictures from the script reading site with popular actors Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Gong Myung, Kwak Si Yang, Jang Hyeon Seong, Kim Kwang Gyu, and Moon Sook. The talent of the actors who were immersed in their respective roles shone from the first meeting. Kim Yoo Jung perfectly portrayed Hong Chun Gi, a female painter with genius drawing skills. Ahn Hyo Seop, who emerged as a representative actor in his 20s, revealed his unrivaled presence as Ha Ram, a man who works in an office in charge of astronomy, geography, art of divination, and meteorology.

Gong Myung, who is building up his filmography across movies and dramas, will play the role of Prince Anpyeong, an art lover. Gong Myung is expected to captivate the hearts of women by transforming into a character who likes poetry, calligraphy, and painting, and has many romantic qualities.

Kwak Si Yang showed his charisma by playing the role of Prince Suyang, who aspires to the throne. Kwak Si Yang, who transformed into acting with a force he had never shown before, predicted an active role in a character that would instill tension in the play.

In response to the script reading, the production team commented, "It was a script reading that showed the actors' passionate performances and synergy. It was a scene full of vitality to the extent that each character in the script could be felt vividly."

SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama Red Sky is scheduled to premiere in August.

