Upcoming SBS Drama ‘Trolley’ releases new posters starring Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, and more

SBS has released a new set of posters for its upcoming mystery romance drama ‘Trolley.’ Take a look at the posters below!

SBS drama - ‘Trolley’

Trolley tells the story of a politician's wife who is a member of the National Assembly and is working to make society a better place to live. The calm wife has a secret that her husband hasn't been aware of for years, but which is eventually made public. As a result, she becomes the centre of public attention. The dilemmas and choices the couple must make after their secret is made public will be depicted in the drama. With such a captivating storyline, fans' expectations have been raised.

The Cast

Actress Kim Hyun Joon will play the role of Kim Hye Joo, who is the wife of a National Assembly member. She lives quietly and operates a book repair business. She adores her husband dearly, but despite the fact that he is a well-known politician, she avoids the spotlight since she does not go about with the label of politician's wife. Shortly after, her routine life takes a turn. She finds herself in a position when a secret she has kept hidden from the public for her whole life is revealed.

The role of Nam Joong Do, a member of the National Assembly who is preparing to run for a third term in office, will be played by the talented actor Park Hee Soon. He was a lawyer before becoming a politician, and he has always believed in doing his best to make the world a better place. He is committed to safeguarding and delivering justice to the society's weakest members.

The drama will also feature Kim Moo Yeol, who will play Jang Woo Jae, Nam Joong Do's chief of staff. The politician has a lot of faith in him. Kim Soo Bin, an interesting character, will be played by actress Jung Soo Bin.

‘Trolley’ will air on December 19, 2022 at 10 PM KST. Check out the teaser video if you haven’t already!