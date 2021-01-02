Upcoming zombie horror drama Joseon Exorcist starring Tale of Nokdu star Jang Dong Yoon releases first teaser

Unjustly killed by the royal family, subjects of the kingdom rise from the dead. Watch the first teaser of Jang Dong Yoon's Joseon Exorcist here!

With all the incredible K-Dramas slated for release in 2021, it is already safe to assume that 2021 is going to be an incredible year for K-Drama fans worldwide. One such drama that almost every fan is holding their breath for is Jang Dong Yoon’s zombie horror historical drama ‘Joseon Exorcist’.

After the success of 'Kingdom', one thing has been established for certain. The “K-Zombie” genre is a formula for success. No one does it better than South Korea when it comes to zombie horror. Jang Dong Yoon returns to the small screen after his drama ‘Search’ with Krystal Jung for ‘Joseon Exorcist’ scheduled to be released in March of 2021.

A lot of fans are expressing their concern over whether ‘Joseon Exorcist’ will just be another version of ‘Kingdom’ but considering how Jang Dong Yoon selects his projects carefully, chances are that this is going to be a completely original and refreshing concept.

Unjustly killed by the royal family, subjects of the kingdom rise from the dead. The story is set after the establishment of the Joseon Dynasty. Prince Chungnyeong, played by Jang Dong Yoon, is a scholar who is forced into the fight against these evil undead spirits. King Taejong, played by Kam Woo Sung is a cold-blooded and manipulative monarch who seeks to take control over the evil spirits in order to retain his position. However, he also suffers from guilt because of the vehement slaughter he participated in to help establish the Dynasty. On the other hand, Prince Yangnyeong, played by Park Sung Hoon, enters into a dangerous contract with the evil spirits to protect his loved ones.

In addition, the cast also includes ZE:A member and ‘More Than Friends’ star Kim Dong Jun as Byeo Ri, Jung Hye Sung as Mu Hwa and Lee Yoo Bi as Eo Ri.

The first teaser for Joseon Exorcist was recently released by SBS and you can watch it below:

Credits :SBS NOW Youtube

