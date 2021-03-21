UPDATE: Cube Entertainment releases statement in (G)IDLE Soojin’s bullying allegation case

After back and forth of accusing-denying-accusing-denying, Cube has again released a statement updating fans of the accusations aimed at the singer.

(G)I-DLE’s 23-year-old singer and dancer, Soojin, has been having a rough month. She was accused of bullying school members on February 20th after which things took a turn for the worse and never seemed to stop. Her agency, Cube Entertainment, released their first statement denying the allegations and investigating the matter on February 21, after which they released a long statement on March 4, and updated the fans that Soojin will halt all her activities.

Soojin then released a personal letter on Cafe Daum, talking about each point and strongly denying the allegations. But, it doesn’t stop at just that. On March 17, the singer was accused by another victim of bullying charges and being a part of “iljin” - a group of delinquent kids, creating an atmosphere of intimidation. Soojin then took to U-CUBE and penned an extremely detailed letter denying the allegations and talking about the incidents. You can read the whole letter here.

However, the lawyer of the victim again refuted the claims, stating that some things were “untrue” and that they’ve gathered more evidence and information. On this, Cube Entertainment gave the fans an update stating that they’ve filed a complaint in the Gangnam Police Department for everyone spreading false information, “including first accuser”. It also informed that they have submitted all the proof that confirms these information as false and will reveal the truth through investigations.

The bullying allegations have been taking over the hallyu wave since the start of 2021. Some fans speculate that there are contradictions in the accuser/victim’s statements and they’re only looking to tarnish the singer’s image as well as the agency’s.

What are your thoughts on this allegation-war? Share them with us in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates.

Credits :Soojin Instagram

