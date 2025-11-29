Urmila Matondkar reveals if Rangeela with Aamir Khan can be remade: 'Movie doesn't belong to you...'

All the Rangeela fans are in for a treat as the 1995 Ram Gopal Varma directorial has been re-released. The Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff starrer hit the theatres on November 28, 2025, i.e., three decades. The film's leading lady spoke about what makes Rangeela a special film and whether the cult classic film can ever have a remake.

Urmila Matondkar on what makes Rangeela special

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urmila Matondkar mentioned how the film almost made time stand still at the point when it was released, and that very few movies get that place in people's hearts. She said, “It's unbelievable how people remember the name of my character. When I'm at the airport, they call me by my character’s name. It comes out from the relatability factor that the characters had in the movie.”

If Rangeela can be remade

The 90's star believes that she is open to the idea of a remake of the cult film despite many fans considering Rangeela sacred. Urmila Matondkar went on to say, “Each to their own. If somebody feels like they should do it, they should do it. What can I say? Cinema never belonged to anybody. In fact, nothing belongs to nobody. The movie doesn't belong to you anymore. Over the years, I have realised that the film is as much for each and every person who has seen it as it is mine. The minute I did it and I put it on there on celluloid, I became a different person than the girl who they are seeing on screen.”

“So, it's really a little silly and childish to think in an obsessive manner about your roles or of any work that you have done before. If anybody wants to do it, why not? More the merrier, but it is up to people to kind of judge how good or well it is done. It's absolutely welcome,” ends the actor on a candid note.

Rangeela's fond memories

While talking about the film's memories, she fondly remembered her time when she worked on it and said, “Instead of memories, it's a big flash of happiness, excitement, thrill. Everything just comes to your mind the minute you say Rangeela.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma exposes Telugu cinema industry, says 'makes as many flops as Bollywood'