Ursula Corbero RECALLS the time Madonna told her which Money Heist character was her favourite

Money Heist is one show that left everyone hooked to it, including celebrities. Talking about one such celeb fan was the show's star Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo. In an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, Ursula spoke about the time she met Madonna who not only confessed to being a fan of the show but also revealed her favourite character.

Corbero who was not only one of the show's key characters but also the narrator spoke to Jimmy Fallon about running into the famous American singer Madonna on a flight. Ursula revealed how star-struck she got after meeting the singer and recalled their conversation together.

Revealing how Madonna approached her, Corbero said, "She said, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted to say I'm a huge fan of you. I love Money Heist and Tokyo is my favourite character.'" The actress then maintained how she struggled to get words out of her mouth considering it was Madonna and at one point after the singer asked her if she knows her, Corbero revealed how she responded saying, "Of course I know who you are. You're f*****g Madonna."

Ever since Money Heist was picked up by Netflix, it became a massively popular show and managed to receive a global fan base. During her interaction with Fallon, Ursual also revealed the first moment when she realised the show's massive success had made her uber-famous. Corbero recalled the time when she was at a New Year's Eve party and was being constantly approached by fans.

