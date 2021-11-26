This Is Us S6: NBC DROPS final season’s trailer; Pearsons’ Big Three to go on separate adventures now?

Cue the tears because the final season trailer for NBC’s This Is Us just dropped! Marking the start of the final season of the tearjerking series, the 16 episodes of the 6th and last season are scheduled to air on January 4, the series finale will be released in May. In the trailer of the last season, the 2-minute footage showed key scenes from the past five seasons as well as new footage, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) acknowledges that she’s gradually losing her memory. In a scene from the trailer, Mandy Moore is seen saying: “Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out. I don’t know how much longer I have had before things get worse, so I made sure to remember every little detail. I would just wish I could make time stand still.”

“I’m not worried about forgetting about the big stuff, it’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of,” Rebecca emotionally says. Somewhere else in the trailer, Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia) tells Rebecca it’s time to let their kids to start making their own memories. “The kids are old enough to start making memories — important stuff they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” he says. Closing out the trailer with another tearjerker, Rebecca says: “Until the day is over, there is always a chance you’ll remember it for something else. That’s how we’re going to remember it.” Watch the full trailer here:

The show returned to filming after Mandy had her baby in August. The production returned in early September, at the time, several cast members and producers commemorated the start of the final chapter on social media.

