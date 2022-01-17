User Not Found’s Shin So Hyun to play younger version of Son Ye Jin in JTBC’s ‘Thirty Nine’

JTBC announced the casting of Shin So Hyun in ‘Thirty Nine’ on January 17th. In the drama that deals with the deep story of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn 40, Shin So Hyun appears as the younger version of Son Ye Jin, who will lead the story of three women.

The story of Mijo, who grew up with a caring father, a generous mother, and a good-natured older sister, meets Chan Yeong and Joo Hee, friends of the same age, by chance during her sophomore year in high school.

Shin So Hyun showed potential as a high school student fashion influencer Han Cho Hyun in the EBS drama 'The Moment of Heart Shines', starting with the drama 'Half of the Heart'. Also, in the web drama 'User Not Found', which is currently appearing, she plays the main character Yoo Min Jae, who rose from an outsider to a popular student overnight, depicting the growth and romance in the life of a teenager.

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Thirty Nine', starring Shin So Hyun , is a collaboration between writer Yoo Young Ah, who wrote the drama 'Boyfriend' and the movie ‘Born in 1982', and director Kim Sang Ho, who directed the drama 'Run On'. In addition to Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun were cast and became a hot topic. The drama will be broadcast for the first time on February 16th.

