V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating rumors: Fans spot BTS member’s alleged couple necklace in latest airport look

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have recently been entangled in dating rumors again as a video of a man and woman claiming to be V and Jennie on a date in Paris has become popular on Twitter. After that, fans were quick to notice Kim Taehyung’s airport look on May 15 as he flew to Paris and saw that he was wearing the couple necklace which many people noticed Jennie was also wearing.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie:

Fans first noticed the couple necklace when Jennie went with her group on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden and they saw her wearing a Foundrae necklace with changeable pendants. BTS’ V also was seen with the necklace earlier when he went with his group to see off J-Hope for his military enlistment. Seeing this, a lot of K-netizens reacted to BTS’ V’s look and they were divided on it. One set of fans said that they felt betrayed that Kim Taehyung was wearing the couple necklace while fans waited for him at the airport and that if they are dating, they should just come forth with it instead of hiding it for the sake of the fans while another set of fans expressed that the two artists are adults and the fans should just be happy for them instead of getting angry over a simple thing like wearing a necklace.

The couple:

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been linked together over the years, which began in 2022 when an anonymous Telegram user leaked a number of pictures of Jennie and V from Jennie’s phone, leading YG Entertainment sharing a warning regarding the use of photos for personal use and decision to take strong action against these people. Then the second time, the user also shared pictures of their alleged Jeju trip together, which many fans debunked, calling it photoshopped pictures.

