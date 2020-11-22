  1. Home
V Cut Strikes Again: Taehyung leaves ARMY gushing with a goofy photo of OT7; BTS hypes their AMA performance

BTS singer V took to Twitter to share a photo of the OT7 from their album BE's photo shoot. While the picture oozed comfort, the septet also recorded a video to hype up their American Music Awards 2020 aka AMAs 2020 performance.
Trust Taehyung to send a warm, fuzzy feeling down our spine on a lazy Sunday! While the ARMY continues to stream BTS' new album BE, the Bangtan Boy took to Twitter and shared a picture of the OT7. The photo was taken as part of the album's pre-release promotional photoshoot, BTS BE Concept photo sketch. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook don semi-formal outfits for the shoot while they pose in an alley. The group turned the goof mode on for the picture. 

While Namjoon winked, Seokjin leaned forward and Hobi flashed his contagious smile, TaeTae had one foot forward and Mochi appeared to prepare for an escape. Meanwhile, JK and Yoongi stood on the other ends of the group, adorably smiling for the camera. The Winter Bear singer shared the photo with the caption, "vcut". The photo received love from the ARMY. Check out the photo and a few reactions below: 

Isn't it a frame-worthy picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

The photo comes just hours after the septet hyped up their American Music Awards 2020 performance. The group will bring the house down for the first time since their new album's release at AMAs 2020. The video sees RM announcing their performance with the members, including Yoongi, seated beside him. The septet dressed up in matching white shirts and black pants in the video. The clip was shared by American Music Awards' Twitter handle. Check it out below: 

Are you excited for BTS at AMAs 2020? We know we are! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Twitter

