V felt RM and Jimin's Grammys 2020 outfits looked especially good; ChimChim likes seeing BTS wearing suits

BTS members, in a recent interview, chose between various fashion choices; from comfy or cool to bucket hat or beret. The septet also revealed their personal favourite outfits worn during their concerts.

Besides being globally revered for their music, BTS is also known for their impeccable fashion sense. Whether it be starting new trends or selling out clothes they adorn in a matter of minutes, each member has a unique sense of style that one can relate to. In a recent segment for Cosmopolitan, Drip or Drop, the members were asked to choose between different fashionable trends.

J-Hope revealed that he loved the outfits BTS wore for their Grammys 2020 Old Town Road performance with Lil Nas X while V added, "It was sort of self-expressive open style. I liked those outfits, too. RM and Jimin looked especially good." When asked what their favourite looks from their concerts were, Jimin confessed, "My favourite one is when we all wear suits." While choosing between cool or comfy, Hobi, who BTS members agreed was the most fashionable from the group, shared that the best is when it's cool but comfy at the same time.

When it comes to choosing between bucket hat and beret, Suga and V were Team Beret. Between animal print and floral print, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin chose floral while Jin, V and Jungkook chose animal. Jin quipped, "I'm an animal." Suga and Jungkook even shared how their iconic hanboks in Idol's music video was their personal favourite. "I like Idol the most. The hanbok is very... How shall I say... as the traditional clothes of Korea, is very... Pretty awesome. Even though we mix-matched the hanbok with suits, it went well together," Yoongi explained. JK even added that he liked his My Time outfit from Map of the Soul ON:E.

We can agree that no one does fashion like BTS!

