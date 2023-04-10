BTS' V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum check out Parisian luxury brand CELINE's pop-up store

CELINE, founded in 1945, is a Parisian luxury brand known for its high-quality and timeless designs. The brand's popularity in South Korea has been on the rise in recent years, with many Korean celebrities sporting CELINE's signature items, including the triomphe bag. The opening of the CELINE pop-up store in The Hyundai Seoul marks a significant milestone for the brand's expansion in Korea, with the store's unique and modern interior design concept attracting customers from all over the country.

BTS’ V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum at The CELINE pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul

Korean celebrities V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum were spotted visiting the newly opened CELINE pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido. The Parisian luxury brand's pop-up store opened on March 3rd, and the trio's visit caused quite a stir among fans. V, known for his impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly pulled off a chic and edgy look with a long overcoat, mash knit top, denim pants, Western-style boots, and a CELINE bag.

Lisa, a member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK, showcased her stylish and adorable charm by pairing a soft blue triomphe bag with a tweed set-up. Park Bo Gum, a renowned South Korean actor, opted for a clean and unique look with an oversized leather jacket, a white shirt, a thin tie, striped shorts, walker shoes, and a flap messenger bag.

The CELINE pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul

The CELINE pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul is the first in Korea to showcase a wide range of collections, including both men's and women's clothing lines, haute perfumery, and maison collections. The store's interior design concept, developed by creative director Eddie Sleeman, emphasizes balance and harmony, drawing attention to its open structure that mainly utilizes exquisite natural materials. The pop-up store's opening and celebrity visits have garnered significant attention from the public, showcasing the growing influence of high-end fashion in South Korea.

The CELINE pop-up store's opening and the celebrity visits have caused quite a stir among fashion enthusiasts in South Korea. The store's unique and modern interior design concept, along with its wide range of collections, has attracted customers from all over the country. As high-end fashion continues to gain popularity in South Korea, it is no surprise that the Celine pop-up store has become a must-visit destination for fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

