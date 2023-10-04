V reacts to Choi Woo Shik forgetting BTS' song's name in new Jinny's Kitchen spin-off trailer

BTS’ V along with Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi is ready to make a comeback on Jinny’s Kitchen. tvN recently dropped a new trailer for Jinny’s Kitchen spin-off making fans go ROFL over the goofy Wooga Squad members. Not only the fans but the staff on the sets also enjoyed a good laugh after witnessing what happened. The spin-off named Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen (literal title) is poised to air on October 12 at 8:40 p.m. Korean Standard Time on tvN. Check out more details.

Choi Woo Shik forgetting BTS' song's name V reacts

In the trailer, the members of Jinny's Kitchen crew, including BTS member V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi, reunite. A spin-off of the popular reality series Youn's Kitchen, Jinny's Kitchen debuted earlier this year. One can expect a good amount of goofiness when the iconic Wooga Squad is in the frame. Something similar happened this time as well when the Layover singer was witnessed playfully judging his bestie Choi Woo Shik during a task.

The cast and crew from the video gathered for a game in which they had to compose sentences using initials given to them by Na PD. When Choi Woo Shik’s time came he was assigned the initials “Blood” and “Sweat”. Anyone can guess that the initials were hinting towards BTS’ famous track Blood, Sweat & Tears. However, the Our Beloved Summer actor failed to give the right answer. Jung Yu Mi, who was equally as amazed as everyone else, immediately yelled "Tears" in response. It was too late, though. BTS's V gave his fellow Wooga Squad member a hilarious side-eye without even trying to hide his surprise. Fans are now reacting to this playful encounter.

Jinny's Kitchen spin-off new trailer released

The fun trailer of Jinny's Kitchen spin-off was dropped on 27th September. The trailer features the restaurant's CEO, Lee Seo Jin holding a staff meeting in response to a sudden crisis. He asked sarcastically "Who reported the incident?" after an anonymous person called him stating “The boss is not interested in the employees anymore”. This made the Executive Director Park Seo Joon and Director Jung Yu Mi giggle at each other. After a while, Choi Woo Shik joins the game wanting to learn more about the actual source. The whole situation led to a chaotic environment in the middle of a team-building exercise that displayed everyone's talents.