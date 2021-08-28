Vacation Friends: Twitter fans RAVE about the hilarious foursome; John Cena gets special praise for his acting

Just in time for the weekend, the new film Vacation Friends just released on Hotstar, and looks like the reviews are in, at least from our trusty netizens. If you didn’t know, the raunchy comic film followers the straight-laced Marcus and Emily (essayed by Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) who are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking party-goers Ron and Kyla (played by John Cena and Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

As the group lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new "vacation friends," things soon take an unexpected turn. Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn't necessarily stay on vacation. Before you dive deep into the comic film, scroll down and see what Twitterati is saying about the film.



I had a blast with #VacationFriends and laughed a ton. The humor was crude, raunchy and delightfully effective. I expected a by-the-numbers adult comedy (at times it was) but the sense of humor shines. Howery, Cena, Orji & Hagner all get spots to land laughs and they succeed! pic.twitter.com/FoGyxTsBrn — Anthony Digioia (@YourCinemaGuy) August 24, 2021

Got the opportunity to catch #VacationFriends early and had a great time! Flipping the odd couple formula on its head with the hilarious foursome of @LilRel4, @YvonneOrji, @JohnCena and Meredith Hagner, it may not break new ground but it'll put you there from laughing so hard. pic.twitter.com/MJ3VhJRIPc — Grant Hermanns (@grantheftautho) August 24, 2021

Yo, @JohnCena has been this summer with #FastAndFurious9 #TheSuicideSquad, a huge return to #WWE and a great match at #SummerSlam and #VacationFriends on the way! He’s the hardest working man in show biz! pic.twitter.com/RNOmQkfKbz — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 22, 2021

Too much work, stress today . I think we all need to watch this kind of movie tonight .#VacationFriends #Hulu #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/YmpVrVOv2L — Susana (@79834SA) August 27, 2021

In case you’re looking for a comedy movie to watch this weekend, lord knows that genre seems hard to come by these day. #VacationFriends on @hulu pic.twitter.com/fnM7VMcYgW — • Childless Gmbin0 • (@itzwhatevaj0e) August 27, 2021

