Vagabond, Extracurricular & more: 5 KDramas packed with action that will get your heart racing

Say bye to cheesy rom coms and hello to thrilling action. Take a look at our recommendations here.

While romcoms might generate many Korean enthusiasts’ curiosity, there are people who lie on the other spectrum too. Korean dramas and movies aren’t only known for their cheesy depiction of love. It’s also known for the incredible action scenes and thrilling storylines! Korea has given the world some classic gems when it comes to action-packed movies such as Oldboy, Tazza, The Man From Nowhere, The Outlaws and others. Why should the dramas stay behind then?

For many fans, watching car chases gives them a higher adrenaline rush than watching couples chase one other! And we have the perfect recommendations for such fans. Meatier storylines, fast-paced characters, car chase scenes, wrestling scenes, layered plots - our recommendations have majority of these. So if you’re tired of rom coms or sageuk dramas, our list will help make your days thrilling!

Extracurricular (2020)

A drama released in 2020 that in my opinion, went under the radar a little bit. The story revolves around a genius high school student who resorts to a crime-filled life in order to pay for his education. Starring Kim Dong Hee starring as Oh Ji Soo, is a top college student who's skilled enough to run an illegal business on the side, as he lives alone and needs to earn some bucks. Pn Ji Soo’s side is his best friend Jung Da Bin (Seo Min Hee), which is later joined by Bae Gyu Ri (Park Ju Hyun), blackmails them to join their team because of her family issues. Things go for a toss when something unthinkable happens and Da Bin gets arrested. This drama is listed with three words that are not regularly seen together - dark, teen, and crime.

Flower of Evil (2020)

Everyone's favourite drama with everyone's favourite actor. Presenting, Flower of Evil! It's a great thriller drama that unfortunately, did not get into the mainstream eyes as much. All about a game of cat-and-mouse, we have the detective wife Cha Ji Won (played by Moon Chae Won) is married to the most doting father and perfect husband, Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) and they look like the perfect family. But, Baek Hee actually lives under a different identity and has a cruel past that he would like his detective wife to never figure out. But what happens when she does? An out-and-out thriller and action movie, this definitely deserves your time.

Vagabond (2019)

A series released in 2019, this is one show many people swear by. Packed with action scenes, this mystery thriller will definitely give you an adrenaline rush! Starring Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy, this is jam packed with action! And how do we know it's among the best? Well first, many fans vouch for it. Second, our lead character is a stuntman himself! It involves mystery, corruption, the loss of a loved one which fuels revenge, and the stuntman teaming up with a National Intelligence Service spy. Nothing from all of this will even remotely make you think that it's anything but an action packed script! Not to forget that our leads won the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards for this show!

Healer (2014)

Another classic that fits in any genre - romance, crime, thriller, suspense - Healer is the show that remains as actors Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young's one of the finest projects till date. The twists in this series will definitely keep you on the edge. In the show, a decades old murder mystery regarding a group of 5 best friends who ran an illegal politically sensitive broadcast comes up. Ji Chang Wook plays 'Healer', an illegal night courier guy who has had some really top-notch fighting training. Park Min Young plays the internet savvy journalist Chae Young Shin. When the top notch 'healer' gets tasked with protecting the journalist against an attempted assassination, can something even go wrong? Well, according to the show, many things can go wrong. Especially when the dark, hidden secrets that were never meant to come out, actually come out.

City Hunter (2011)

The only series on this list which is based off a Japanese manga with the same name, City Hunter stars young Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young in the lead. What happens when a son is taught all his life to take revenge for his father but meets the love of his life and now wants to teach them a lesson, not end up killing them? A storyline that's full of action and suspense. Yoon Sung is extensively trained in combat overseas and returns to South Korea to work as an IT expert in Blue House. There, he meets Kim Na Na (Park Min Young), a bodyguard and eventually falls for her. Does the revenge plan take a detour or go completely off? How did Yoon Sung get labelled as the 'City Hunter'? Watch this show to find out! We can't possibly give you everything.

Did your favourites make our list? Let us know which action drama is your favourite in the comments below!

Share your comment ×