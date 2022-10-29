Vagabond, Hotel Del Luna, Extraordinary You and more: 4 2019 K-Dramas to add to your watchlist

The drama follows Cha Dal Gun (Lee Seung Gi) who works as an underrated stuntman, while simultaneously taking care of his orphaned nephew, Cha Hoon (Moon Woo Jin). Although they have a fairly loving relationship, Hoon argues with his uncle before he leaves to go on a field trip to Morocco. Just before the plane takes off, Hoon sends a video of himself encouraging Dal Gun to continue following his dream to become a master in Taekwondo. At a drama set Dal Gun watches a report of a plane crash that killed over 200 civilians due to structural failure. He is completely shocked when he realizes that it is the exact same plane his nephew had taken to Morocco. With his world now turned upside down, Dal-gun travels to Morocco to attend the funeral for all the victims of the plane crash, grieving for the loss of his nephew. Dal Gun is about to return home, when he recognizes a supposedly dead passenger from the video his nephew had recorded.

He manages to confront the man and slowly begins to realize that the plane crash was not caused by a malfunction. However, any evidence he finds is mysteriously erased and his life is threatened whenever he tries to prove to others that the plane crash was not an accident. As the situation grows more complex, he is forced to become partners with Go Hae Ri (Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service striving for a promotion. Determined to find out the truth behind the accident, Dal Gun and Hae Ri embark on an investigation that leads them deeper and deeper into a tangled web of corruption.

2. Hotel Del Luna (if you’re looking for a romcom fantasy drama)

‘Hotel del Luna’ (previously known as ‘Guest House of the Moon’) is not like any other hotel. A supernatural place, the hotel is not visible in its true form during the daytime and humans can only come across the hotel under special circumstances. Its staff and clients are all ghosts coming to terms with unfinished business in their former lives before they pass on to the afterlife and cycle of reincarnation; the staff, in particular, have been there for decades or centuries as they have not settled their grudges. The exception to this is the hotel's general manager, which has been filled by a succession of human "passersby" since they need to interact normally with the real world in certain instances, like paying bills or fulfilling ghosts' requests with still-living relatives/friends. Jang Man-wol (IU) is the owner of this hotel, which is located in Seoul. Due to a huge sin committed more than a millennium ago, the hotel catering to the dead has been bound to her soul.

As a result of manipulation by the deity Mago (Seo Yi Sook), Jang Man Wol meets Gu Chan Sung's father (Oh Ji Ho) and makes a deal: in exchange for his life, his son will work for her 20 years later. Desperate to save his son, the father takes Gu Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) abroad. The young man grows up to be a sincere, level-headed perfectionist with a soft heart. He comes back to South Korea after his father's death, 21 years later to be an assistant manager at a multi-national hotel corporation, only to face Jang Man Wol, after which he ends up fulfilling the agreement and becomes the manager of Hotel del Luna.

3. Extraordinary You (if you’re looking for a school romance with a touch of fantasy)

The series follows high school girl Eun Dan-oh (Kim Hye Yoon) who is a student at a prestigious academy. One day, by chance, she discovers that the world she lives in is a fantasy world of comics. She and everyone else are merely characters in a comic book entitled Secret, all under the authority of their omnipotent and omniscient Writer. Dan Oh is only an extra character and, worse, the Writer gave her a lame set-up: she is engaged to her long-time crush who despises her, and she has a heart disease and is expected to die soon. Not satisfied with this fate, Dan-oh decides to forge her own destiny by changing the story's plot and finding her own true love. Her hopes of freeing herself from the Writer's control becomes stronger than before when she unexpectedly meets nameless Student Number 13 (Rowoon). But as the events around Dan-oh and Number 13, whom she named as Haru, gradually starts to have parallels with the Writer's previous work Neungsohwa, changing her destiny could have a price to pay.

4. Her Private Life (if you want an art-driven drama with a slow burn)

The drama follows Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young) who is a talented chief curator of Cheum Museum of Art, who also happens to have a secret: she is a fanatic fangirl of White Ocean's Cha Shi An (Jung Jae Won). In addition, she is also the fansite manager of the famous ‘The Road to Sian’ , the abbreviation of which she uses as her screen name. Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) is a standoffish artist who develops Stendhal syndrome, eventually retiring as an artist. After the current boss, Uhm So Hye (Kim Sun Young), is investigated for embezzlement, Ryan Gold becomes the new Art Director of Cheum Museum of Art.

After unfounded rumors break out claiming Deok Mi and Shi An are dating, Ryan suggests he and Deok Mi pretend to date to ward off Shi An's fans who threaten to harm her. However, Kim Hyo Jin (Kim Bo Ra), Um So Hye’s spoiled daughter who, unknown to her mother (who would strongly disapprove), is another fansite manager of Cha Shi An under the pseudonym Sindy, manages to land a job as an intern in the museum seeking to prove Ryan and Deok Mi are a fake couple, leaving them both no choice but to continue the act even at work. Eventually, they fall in love.

