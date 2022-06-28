‘Vagabond’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’ and more: Which Lee Seung Gi drama should have a remake in 2022?

Lee Seung Gi is a South Korean singer, actor, host, and entertainer. He has numerous hit songs as a singer such as ‘Because You're My Woman’, ‘Will You Marry Me’, ‘Return’ and ‘The Ordinary Man’. He has garnered further recognition as an actor and rose to popularity in parts of Asia with leading roles in popular dramas such as ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’ (2010), ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012), ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘You're All Surrounded’ (2014), ‘A Korean Odyssey’ (2017–2018), ‘Vagabond’ (2019), and ‘Mouse’ (2021). He was a member of the first season of weekend variety show 1 Night 2 Days from November 2007 to February 2012, and the host of talk show Strong Heart from October 2009 to April 2012.

Lee Seung Gi's success as a singer, actor and host earned him the title ‘Triple Threat’ entertainer. He was first included in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2010 placing seventh, subsequently ranking fourth in 2011 and sixth in 2012, 2015 and 2022. The success of his television dramas in parts of Asia established him as a top Hallyu star. He is also listed as one of the highest paid Korean celebrities of 2021.

Most recently, Lee Seung Gi has been selected as one of the 200 actors (100 males and 100 females) to feature in the Korean actors 200 campaign, run by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). This methodical project's aim is to select actors that best represent the present and future of Korean film and introduce them to film people overseas.

