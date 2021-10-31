‘Vagabond’ star Shin Sung Rok to join So Ji Sub and Im Soo Hyang in ‘Dr. Lawyer’

Shin Sung Rok takes on the role of 'Jayden Lee', the Asian branch manager of 'Honors Hand', a company that specializes in lobbying and investment. He is a person with unrivaled power, who does not choose anything to achieve success, and that everything is controlled by his one word and one action. In particular, Jayden Lee raises curiosity about what kind of variation he will bring to the drama as a character wrapped in a veil who is hard to understand.

‘Dr. Lawyer’ is a heart-warming and cathartic drama about a genius surgeon who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery and a prosecutor from the Medical Crimes Department who loses their only family and lover through that surgery. Together, they punish those who believe that the importance of a person’s life can be ranked based on their wealth and power and comfort the victims who have been wronged.

Han Yi Han (So Ji Sub) is a medical malpractice lawyer who used to be a genius double-board certified doctor with specialties in both general surgery and thoracic surgery. Prior to the incident that happened four years ago, he was Bansuk University Hospital's ace surgeon. He was a doctor who kept his energy up and made his colleagues feel at ease with a relaxed smile despite the constant work overload. On top of that, his tall height made him look like a model in his white coat.

Previously, Im Soo Hyang was also cast in the Korean remake of the popular American series ‘Jane The Virgin’ along with ‘Love ft. Marriage and Dating’ star Sung Hoon. Lee Soo Jung, played by Im Soo Hyang, is a senior year college student majoring in Korean language education.

Earlier, 'Dr. Lawyer' was a hot topic as So Ji Sub's comeback work. Among them, Im Soo-hyang, who has established herself as a trusted and watched actress through numerous works such as 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', 'Graceful Family' and 'When I Was The Most Prettiest', will join the cast.

ALSO READ: Happiness Teaser OUT: Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo & Jo Woo Jin don’t know what to make of a new deadly disease

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.