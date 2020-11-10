Vanessa Hudgens pulls off a TRIPLE role in holiday favourite The Princess Switch’s sequel; Watch trailer

The Princess Switch 2 trailer recently released and lead actress Vanessa Hudgens was seen playing a triple role in the film. Watch the trailer below.

Vanessa Hudgens recently made her debut as the third look-alike, Fiona, in the new trailer for The Princess Switch 2! The upcoming movie centres on Duchess Margaret as she inherits the throne to Montenaro, but is not dating Kevin anymore. Princess Stacy of Belgravia, who married Edward, is hoping to reconnect them and plans to pull off another princess switch – but Fiona’s arrival complicates the situation.

“After I read it I thought, ‘Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work,’” Vanessa previously told Entertainment Weekly about the trio of roles she stars in. “Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be.”

The Princess Switch 2 will premiere on November 19 on Netflix, until then watch the trailer of the film below:

On the personal front, Vanessa was spotted with NBA star Kyle Kuzma. Vanessa and Kyle sparked dating rumours when they were snapped on a dinner date back in January. While their relationship could be strictly platonic, many reports stated that there's more than what meets the eye. According to TMZ, Vanessa and Kyle were spotted bonding over a bottle of wine on Tuesday in Brooklyn. Dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, the High School Musical actress looked perfectly happy in the basketball player’s company.

The rumours of the new couple came in the wake of Vanessa and Austin's breakup. The couple decided to call it quits in 2019 after dating for more nine years.

