Vantage! Decoding BTS' Taehyung's unique vintage fashion in BTS' retro themed song Dynamite

ARMYs are aware that Taehyung is a multi-faceted artist! Singer-Songwriter, Performer, Artist, Photographer and Style king, are just a few of the many hats Taehyung dons! ARMYs have experienced Taehyung's exponential growth both as an artist and as a human being over the years, and he continues to charm us. But there is something about Taehyung that makes him unique and different compared to others - it is the fact that he can spin his own magic onto a simple piece of clothing and viola! like Cinderella's ordinary dress, it transforms into a dazzling gown! In today's style piece, we decode Taehyung's unique retro fashion for Dynamite combining with his alter-ego Vante to give us Vantage!

Taehyung greeted us with a muted blue pastel outfit, with a Kangol cap and a sunflower necklace. In his next look, he wore an emerald green shiny suit with a dark red-striped necktie and white shirt. The green pants flared at the bottom and Tae matched it with some interesting accessories like necklaces and rings. Only Taehyung can make an ordinary beige t-shirt look stylish! In his third look, he accessorised his simple beige and white shirt with hook earrings and colourful bead necklaces.

In his fourth and final look, Taehyung paired a silken cardigan with cool sneakers and accessorised it with candy beads and a heart pendant necklace. Taehyung sported a stylish milk tea hair colour that matched perfectly with the 70s stylized outfits. In his past interviews, Taehyung expressed his love for retro fashion and sports outfits from the time but with his unique spin on it. The outfit combination sounds difficult or uncharismatic on paper, but Taehyung with his distinctive taste in fashion and expertise in retro style pulls it off with aplomb. ARMYs are aware of Taehyung's love for long overcoats, jackets and berets and it is not surprising that Taehyung owned the Dynamite era!

BTS drops Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and we cannot wait to see what Taehyung sports in Butter. Vantage is coming!

