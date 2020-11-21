Variety's Hitmakers 2020: BLACKPINK declared Group of the Year; Harry Styles will receive Hitmaker of the Year

Variety's Hitmakers program, which will take place on December 3, will see BLACKPINK winning Group of the Year while Harry Styles will be receiving Hitmaker of the Year.

On December 3, Variety's Hitmakers program will take place and amongst the award recipients, we have BLACKPINK winning Group of the Year. The popular South Korean girl group which features Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie have truly conquered 2020, especially in October, as they released their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and even released their hit documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky.

Amongst the other winners, we have Harry Styles, who will be receiving Hitmaker of the Year. J Balwin will be awarded Collaborator of the year while Benee, Jenna Andrews and Josh Fountain will take home Isolation Salvation Song of the Year. Charli XCX and A. G. Cook win Innovator of the Year while Roddy Rich is the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Lewis Capaldi has been named Songwriter of the Year while Interscope Geffen A&M for Label wins Label of the Year. Maren Morris takes home Crossover Artist of the Year while Mustard will be awarded Producer of the Year. Finally, we have Ron Perry and Wassim 'Sal' Slaiby who win Executive of the Year and Manager of the Year respectively.

Amongst the presenters, we have 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Lil Nas X, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign who will honour Variety's Hitmakers 2020 recipients.

Congratulations to Variety's Hitmakers 2020 winners! We can't wait to hear the acceptance speeches!

ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and EXO's Baekhyun announced as Top 10 artists winners

What do you have to say about Variety's Hitmakers 2020 recipients? Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×