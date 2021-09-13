Varun Dhawan to be a part of THIS international series with Priyanka Chopra? Find out

All the Varun Dhawan rejoice as there is a piece of good news for all of you. After Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and now Shah Rukh Khan have announced their digital debut, it is time for Varun Dhawan to make his digital debut. Yes, You heard that right. Reportedly, Varun might be making his OTT debut with a major international series, Citadel.

Citadel is the same series that Priyanka Chopra too is a part of and it is being created by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers were the force behind four important films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. According to reports in Quint, Varun Dhawan who was last seen in Coolie No.1, will be part of Citadel - the American drama series. Citadel is an action-adventure espionage series that will consist of a "mothership series" and other local language "satellite series". The main series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden among others is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Priyanka Chopra has been giving us glimpses from the sets of Citadel as she has already begun shooting for it. It is said that Varun Dhawan is expected to play the lead in the local Indian spin-off will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The main series is scheduled to stream online in January 2022.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others. He also features in the song ‘Vighnaharta’ from Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s film Antim: The Final Truth. How excited are you to see Varun in Citadel?

