Varun Dhawan channels the Upside Down in new promotional video for Stranger Things season 4

Varun Dhawan showcases his take on the Netflix original series Stranger Things in his new promotional for the platform. In an attempt to introduce the Indian audience to the widely popular series before the release of its highly anticipated fourth season, the beloved actor took on the horror vibe of the series as he gave a tour of his strange house in the clip.

With the series close to its release, fans have been ecstatic about the upcoming madness of the new season. Unlike the previous seasons, this instalment will be divided into two different parts with one premiering on the platform on May 27 and the volume two coming out on July 1. In the clip, Dhawan started out safe with his charming smile until things started to take a strange turn with him mentioning the series as his favourite while also taking a second to plug his own bests.

Meanwhile, the video also added some horror elements to the narrative with Dhawan transforming into an Upside Down monster at the end of the clip reminiscent of the creature in the trailer of season 4 of the series. He also referenced many easter eggs from the series as toward the end, his house creaked open into the Upside Down and red light poured into his hallway while he called on his pet, Demodog. Fans of the series as well as the actor's appreciated the promotional video in the comments as they lauded the production quality and the acting prowess of Dhawan.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of Stranger Things season 4 reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."



