Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls over viral smile meme, says “Pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath”

Actor Varun Dhawan has once again proven that he knows how to handle both his fans and trolls on the internet with ease and humor. Instead of letting online trolls affect him, the actor chose to embrace the viral moment surrounding his smile and turn it into a light-hearted interaction with fans. Since the past few days, clips and images of Varun’s smile have flooded social media, with internet users recreating it and joking about how he might respond in different situations.

Varun Dhawan claps back at trolls



Rather than shutting down the trend, Varun Dhawan leaned into it. The Baby John actor recently addressed the meme culture head-on by sharing a playful video where he acknowledged the meme and even demonstrated a tongue-in-cheek “smile tutorial.” Adding to the fun, he roped in singer Vishal Mishra, who was accompanying him, and encouraged him to do the same expression as well. Responding to the trolls, Varun said, “Pura Hindustan smile kar raha hai mere saath.”

His reply to the trolls quickly gained traction for turning criticism into entertainment. The actor’s reaction highlighted his happy-go-lucky personality. By choosing humor over hostility, Varun Dhawan has once again shown why he remains one of the Hindi film industry's most relatable stars. His ability to stay unfazed by trolls while staying connected with fans is a big testament to his maturity.

Varun Dhawan's work front



On the work front, Varun was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The actor is also gearing up for action war film, Border 2. Varun stars in it along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh among others. Border 2 is all set to release in the theaters on January 23, 2026.

