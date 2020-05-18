Varun Dhawan praises Anushka Sharma’s production Paatal Lok; In awe of the screenplay and performances

As Anushka Sharma’s home production Paatal Lok has been released on OTT platform, Varun Dhawan can’t stop praising the crime thriller.

Anushka Sharma might be missing from the silver screen for over a year now after the debacle of Anand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. but the actress is certainly making ripples in the industry with her work especially her production Paatal Lok. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panaag, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, the crime thriller has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And now that Paatal Lok has been released, the web series is garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Joining the list of people singing praises for Paatal Lok, Varun Dhawan has also given the Avinash Arun & Prosit Roy directorial a thumbs up. The Humpty Sharma Ka Dulhania actor, who recently saw the crime thriller web series, is all praises for Anushka Sharma’s home production. Sharing the poster of Paatal Lok, Varun wrote, “Just saw Paatal Lok. Superb performances and gripping screenplay @anushkasharma.” To note, the Judwaa 2 actor had been quite excited about the web series and was awe in the poser of Paatal Lok. He even stated that he is proud of producer saab Anushka.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s review of Anushka’s Paatal Lok:

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had also hailed his Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance as Hathirram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok. Congratulating Anushka Sharma and her team for the brilliant show, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor stated that Jaideep had given the best performance of the year in the web series.

