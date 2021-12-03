Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal to make her OTT debut with a fashion based show; Deets inside

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal will be seen in a new avatar as she is making her debut into the world of OTT. Natasha is a fashion designer and has studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York. Natasha returned to India in 2013 and launched her design house. Natasha Dalal label specializes in bridal and wedding couture collections. Natasha will now be showcasing her collection in front of a camera in her OTT debut. In a statement, Natasha mentioned that designing has always been a passion and the opportunity to make her OTT debut.

“Designing has always been a passion, and there couldn’t have been a better opportunity to make my OTT debut,” she said, adding that curating an outfit for a bride is a very overwhelming experience for her. “Every bride is unique and watching her eyes sparkle when she sees her dream outfit unfold in front of her makes up for all the effort that goes into the process of bringing it to life. I’m looking forward to witnessing that,” Natasha added. Despite a very high-profile wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha has not interacted much with media and keeps more of a private profile.

Natasha’s show Say Yes To The Dress India will see her OTT debut. Varun and Natasha Dalal got married in January 2021. Varun and Natasha had dated for a long time before tying the knot. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding including Karan Johar. Varun and Natasha got married in Alibaug.

Also Read| Varun Dhawan is the coolest baraati, Natasha Dalal dresses to impress at a pal's wedding; INSIDE PICS & VIDEOS