ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook reveal 'Season Songs' tracklist for 'The Man of the Pirate King'; Find Out NOW

Fans were surprised to find out that ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook will be collaborating together, and it is not just one song but a whole album! ATEEZ shared an animated view of a seashore with the name of the album ‘Season Songs’ written on top. The name of the title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ can be seen written below in bold letters along with both the artists’ names in bright white. Now, ATEEZ has shared the official tracklist for the album!

'Season Songs' features the title track, 'Do You Want To Go See the Sea?', 'White Love' and 'Black Cat Nero'. Kim Jong Kook and ATEEZ will also be teaming up for a special collaboration for the brand new reality series 'The Man of the Pirate King', which premieres on Kakao TV on August 11 KST. Based on the first look and the tracklist, the album looks like a summer bop with peppy and quirky tracks. We can sense it already.

You can check out the tracklist below:

Previously, ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong posted some images of the sea. As shared on ATEEZ’s official Twitter account on 1 August, Hongjoong asked his fans, ATINY, if they want to go watch the sea. Scenic and inviting, the sea in his images looked ready for a fun summer trip along its shore. ATINYs knew that something exciting was on the way. The album ‘Season Songs’ with its title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ will release on 16 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

