VCHA: JYP Entertainment's new global girl group releases pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT); WATCH

VCHA is a six-member group that is formed by JYP Entertainment, the South Korean music agency, and Republic Records, one of America's biggest labels. The group was formed through the girl group project called A2K which stands for America2Korea. The group is the lineup of six final members from the show A2K. Since the project ended, these six members have been training at JYP Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea.

VCHA releases pre-debut single 'SeVit (NEW LIGHT)'

VCHA announced that they will be launching their pre-debut single called SeVit (NEW LIGHT) in order to let people know about the group's formation. The single's track Y.O.Universe is produced by J.Y. Park and it is an up-tempo pop track. The song captures the members' journeys of A2K and aims to deliver the message of self-love and self-confidence. The single also features two more tracks called Go Getter and Know Me Like That which were previously seen on the show A2K. This will be JYP Entertainment's first official American girl group. The music video for Y.O.Universe has been released. The group also held its first music show performance at Music Bank.

About VCHA

VCHA is a six-member group consisting of members whose names are Kendall, Kaylee, Camila, KG, Savanna, and Lexi. The group name VCHA means to illuminate, to give shine to fans around the world. The official debut date of the group is not known yet.

