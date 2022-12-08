Veautiful Days: BTS’ V looks regal in the first set of preview photos for Photo-Folio

BTS’ V will release a personal pictorial 'Beautiful Days' on December 23rd, Big Hit Music announced on the 8th. This pictorial is the latest work of 'Special 8 Photo-Folio', a pictorial project where BTS members express their individuality.Following Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and Jin, this is the fifth work as an individual pictorial.

In the preview image released on the day, V played a gentleman riding a horse or enjoying tea time against the backdrop of 19th century Europe. V directly participated in the overall pictorial work from the planning stage to express his own color. On December 8th, Mood Sampler #1 and #2 of V's pictorial project special 8 photo-folio 'Me, Myself, and V 'Veautiful Days' were released on BTS' official YouTube channel. In the released video, V caught the eye with a romantic and classic look. His fans praised her with comments such as “He always delivers,” “He seems to have come out of a fairy tale or a movie,” “Each concept is art,” and “Beautiful Taehyung.”

Mood Sampler 1:

In particular, this video was directed by V as a film director and perfectly reflected V's intention that "I think classics are destined to come back to classics again." 'Mood Sampler #1' was held in the background of a garden with trumpets and birdsong and a window with sunlight shining through. When we saw V with neat and deep eyes through the leaves, the true beauty 'Veautiful' unfolded. V's profile as he gazes at the leaves is a perfect beauty like a statue made by a sculptor with all his might, and his eyes contain a sense of nostalgia. It took his breath away when he saw V's delicate and graceful side profile while hearing only the sound of birdsong and turning the pages, as calm and slow as a slowly swinging antique pocket watch.

Dressed in a blue suit and white ribbon, V appeared in a classic, trendy, and unrealistic look at the same time. "He proved what he said. The scene where V looks at the camera with a languid and dreamy gaze with his hands on his face under the sunlight at the window reminds me of an aristocratic young man in a classic British movie and completes all the fantasies of those who dream of romance.

Mood Sampler 2:

When 'Mood Sampler #2' started, a romantic video of wild flowers placed on a white bedclothes came out. The appearance of V running with a flower in his mouth while looking up at the sky gave viewers a dazzling and colorful charm that goes back and forth between defenseless boyishness and bewitching beauty, making viewers fall in love.