The vegetables you eat will reveal your true BLACKPINK personality; Take Quiz

BLINKS and veggie lovers assemble! This quiz promises to chase away your hump-day blues! All you gotta do is, pick some random vegetables of your liking (as difficult as it may seem for our fellow picky eaters out there) and, in return, we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK alum out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa matches your personality the best! Scroll down and get clicking!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ