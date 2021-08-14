The Veil: Namgoong Min’s upcoming drama will release on THIS date

Grab the popcorn and get ready to be thrilled, because Namgoong Min’s upcoming drama is all set for its premiere! MBC revealed that the highly anticipated drama, ‘The Veil’ will premiere on September 17 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and shared an intriguing poster of the same. In the poster, Namgoong Min can be seen in formal attire and a serious expression as he looks deep into the camera.

The field agent’s face is covered with a wound while the caption says ‘An erased agent, the hidden truth’. The word ‘Expired’ can also be seen written in red colour which reveals the plot of the drama that characters assume him to be dead when he doesn't return for a year.

Here’s the poster for ‘The Veil’.

The investigation drama revolves around the National Intelligence Service’s (NIS) field agent ‘Han Ji Hyuk’ who has a perfect record of successful investigation and is known to be incredibly talented in his field. This character is played by Namgoong Min. The story has a big twist when this excellent field agent suddenly disappears while driving an organised crime syndicate and returns after a year to find the culprit behind his downfall.

The female lead, ‘Seo Soo Yeon’ is an excellent employee at the ‘Crime Information Center’ and is well known for her intellect in solving complicated cases along with being compassionate and friendly towards her colleagues. This character is played by Park Ha Sun.

Namgoong Min is well known for his acting skills and has done many famous K-dramas including ‘Remember: War of the Son’, ‘Good Manager’ and ‘Awaken’ to name a few.

ALSO READ: KDramas that have mentioned India; Ft Crash Landing On You and Start Up

Are you excited about ‘The Veil’? Let us know in the comments below.